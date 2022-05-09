The City of Chickasha has refined its volunteer program.
Last week, Chickasha City Council passed a motion to include a volunteer application and waiver.
Adult residents will sign the waiver before volunteering for the municipality. A parent or guardian will sign the document for volunteers who are under 18.
The waiver relieves the City of Chickasha of “any and all liability” if a volunteer is injured and includes a list of hazards volunteers may encounter during their service. The city does not carry health, disability or medical insurance for volunteers.
Volunteers will also provide an emergency contact. A parent or guardian of a volunteer who is under 18 will provide their contact information as well.
The City of Chickasha will perform of background check of applicants, including criminal history.
To learn more about volunteering for the City of Chickasha, visit the “Volunteer Opportunities Interest Form" on the city's website.
Chickasha residents may opt to volunteer for a variety of services within the city. Examples include mowing a lawn for someone who needs help, park beautification, assisting with property cleanup, events at the Chickasha Public Library or data entry and clerical help.
Potential volunteers may also specify projects of interest.
