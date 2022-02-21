Four Chickasha residents took the wheel to help the Chickasha Police Department.
The Chickasha Police Department recently received a grant that allowed them to purchase additional patrol vehicles from Kansas. However, transporting the fleet to Chickasha presented a financial and logistics challenge.
Assistant Police Chief, Goebel Music said four Chickasha residents stepped up to the task: Wade McKnight, Doug Doan, Alex Warnes and David Boiles drove the vehicles home to the Chickasha Police Department.
The men saved the City of Chickasha about $3,000 by donating their time, Music said.
The four men received commendation by the City of Chickasha on Monday night for their act of public service.
Music also thanked Western Farmers Electric Cooperative, who provided time off for one of their employees to participate in the community service effort.
