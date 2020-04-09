City of Chickasha closings to continue

On Wednesday, April 8, the City of Chickasha announced its temporary closures, enacted as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, would continue.
City Hall, the Animal Shelter, the Library, Public Works and the Sports Complex will remain closed to the public through April 24. At this time, the City hopes to open these facilities in a limited capacity on April 27. Details of these limitations will be announced closer to the scheduled reopening date.
Chickasha Lake will remain closed through April 30. This closure means activities including but not limited to fishing, boating, camping and gathering are not allowed. Those found violating the lake closure are subject to permanent trespass and/or revocation of their lake lease.
Additionally, the bathrooms, basketball courts and playgrounds at City parks are closed through April 30. Citizens may still utilize the green spaces and sidewalks but are asked to remain at least six feet from others.
These changes may be extended as needed, and additional changes may take place at the direction of the City Manager.
Utility payments may be made online, using the drop box south of City Hall, by mail, at the kiosk located inside Homeland, or by calling (405) 222-6015. The City is temporarily suspending utility disconnections for non-payment and is waiving late fees in an effort to help ensure customers have running water and can focus on staying healthy. The City is also working to refund the convenience fee to customers who choose to pay online.
If you need to apply for new utility service or change the name on the utility service, please visit chickasha.org or call (405) 222-6015 for assistance.
If you need to call 9-1-1 for assistance and believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please tell the dispatcher so our first responders can take appropriate safety measures. Please do not go to the Fire Station or Police Department if you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; instead, call to request help. The safety of our community remains our first responders’ top priority.
Citizens are encouraged to follow CDC guidance on how to help protect themselves from COVID-19. For the most recent updates from the City of Chickasha, as well as links to state, national and local COVID-19 resources, please visit chickasha.org/COVID19.
