To protect our employees and the citizens we serve, the City of Chickasha is temporarily implementing enhanced, precautionary safety measures in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We remain committed to serving residents of Chickasha by providing services without interruption,” said John Noblitt, City Manager. “By taking reasonable precautions that are consistent with recommendations from local, state and national health experts, we will be better able maintain a healthy workforce so we can continue to serve our citizens. Most importantly, these steps will help us prevent the spread of any potential virus to citizens.”
Beginning March 17 the following changes will be put in place until April 1:
- City Hall is closed to the public. Utility payments may be made online, using the drop box south of City Hall, by mail, at the kiosk located inside Homeland, or by calling (405) 222-6015.
- We are temporarily suspending all utility disconnections for non-payment and waiving late fees. We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring customers have running water allows them to focus on staying healthy.
- The Library is closed, due to an employee potentially being exposed to COVID-19. Additional precautions and cleanings are taking place at the Library to ensure the health of customers and staff when the library reopens.
- Public Works and Sports Complex facilities are closed to the public. No activities or tournaments will occur at the Sports Complex during this time.
- Community Development will be conducting inspections on a limited basis. If you have questions about building permits, please contact Community Development at (405) 222-6010.
These changes may be extended as needed, and additional changes may take place at the direction of the City Manager.
If you need to call 9-1-1 for assistance and believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please tell the dispatcher so our first responders can take appropriate safety measures. Please do not go to the Fire Station or Police Department if you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; instead, call to request help. The safety of our community remains our first responders’ top priority.
If you need to apply for new utility service or a building permit, please visit Chickasha.org. All forms have been added to our website.
The City of Chickasha is committed to doing all we can to help our customers, employees and community at large navigate this uncertain time. We encourage citizens to remain calm and take precautions including frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, clean frequently touched surfaces, and stay home if you feel unwell.
For a list of state, national and local COVID-19 resources, please visit chickasha.org/COVID19.
