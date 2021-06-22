The City of Chickasha approved the city’s $48 million budget for FY 2021-2022 on Monday night.
The city held a work session and two subsequent public hearings regarding the budget. The last public hearing was held prior to the council unanimously passing the current plan.
The only person to speak at the public hearing was Tory Wise, of Chickasha. He criticized two road projects. He said there were roads in Chickasha more in need of repair. The first is a $4 million project on Iowa Ave. to US-62 and another $1.5 million project to repair 17th St. from Grand Ave. to Iowa Ave.
Mayor Chris Mosley said the City is seeking outside additional funding, possibly through the Chickasaw Nation, for some of these road projects.
Council member, Clark Van Dyck, noted that the budget may be amended in the future
“We’ve got some challenges, but we’ve got a deadline on the budget also,” he said.
Council member, Zachary Grayson, said that he felt the council has done a great job looking for creative ways to increase revenue without cutting people.
