Chickasha City Council passed a motion on Monday evening to accept nearly $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The exact total, according to city documents, is $2,869,761.54.
These funds, which have been designated to local governments and communities around the country, are intended to aid in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Chickasha will budget said funds according to ARPA guidelines.
ARPA funds may be used by local governments to respond to health and economic emergency, provide premium pay to essential workers, replace revenue lost during the pandemic and make necessary investments in wat4er, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Oklahoma received a total of $3.19 billion in federal funds. Grady County received $10,845,100.
