The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the Chickasha Economic Development Council, is proud to announce the City of Chickasha has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re very excited to welcome the City of Chickasha to our growing roster of certified film friendly communities throughout the state,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “It’s been a pleasure working with Chickasha’s city leadership as they’ve worked hard to diligently support Oklahoma’s film and music industries in a collaborative way that positively impacts and benefits their community.” The City of Chickasha, known as the “Gateway to Southwest Oklahoma”, offers an array of attractions, dining and shopping experiences that make it a community uniquely its own. Home to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, as well as one of the state’s most popular holiday attractions, the Festival of the Light, Chickasha annually attracts artists and visitors throughout the state and region, creating a vibrant art and cultural scene. In recent years, the City of Chickasha has hosted portions of production on the feature films “Infamous” and “What Josiah Saw” as well as worked with Oklahoma musicians Maggie McClure and Shane Henry of The Imaginaries to produce the music video for “Hometown Christmas”, which also served as a tourism promotion highlighting a number of the community’s attractions, and winning the annual Redbud Award for Best Overall Marketing in 2020. This year, the City of Chickasha served as the host community for the Samuel Goldwyn feature film “A Cowgirl’s Song”, and once again collaborated with The Imaginaries on the music video for their new holiday single, “Christmas Town”, which was released earlier this month. “As a community, we have embraced film and music to help us tell our story of why it makes sense to live, work and play in Chickasha,” said Economic Development Director Jim Cowan. “From feature films like ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ to the music videos for ‘Hometown Christmas’ and ‘Christmas Town’, we value the economic impact these productions bring our community and local businesses as well as the positive spotlight shown on our unique attractions and locations. We hope our certification through OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program will let everyone in the movie industry know that they are welcome in Chickasha, Oklahoma!”
City of Chickasha achieves Oklahoma Film Friendly Community certification
- Oklahoma Film + Music
