The City of Blanchard has announced an event for canine pals next Saturday.
Bark in the Park will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 23 at Lions Park in Blanchard.
All dogs—big and small, cute and ugly—are not just invited, they may win a prize. Judges will award the top dog in several categories including: cutest dog, smallest dog, largest dog, ugliest dog and best dressed dog.
Pooches in need of a puppy-pedi can get a free nail clipping or spring clean at the dog wash. Discounted rabies vaccines and goods from pet vendors will also be available.
Human guests can look forward to food trucks, bounce houses and music at the event.
No registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.