A proposition on the Feb. 8 ballot may help the City of Blanchard make repairs to roads, streets and bridges.
The sales tax is part of Blanchard’s “Road Replacement Plan.” According to the plan, the one cent sales tax will generate funds to rebuild roads by issuing low interest revenue bonds, which would be paid back through the sales tax.
The Road Replacement Plan states that the current street maintenance budget would take decades to finance the city’s current needs. The plan estimates the cost to properly repair or replace the 43.1 miles of section line roads alone exceeds $25 million.
The plan states the City of Blanchard does not receive funding from ad valorem taxes.
The City of Blanchard’s proposition is one of several items on the Feb. 8 ballot. Both McClain and Grady County residents will vote on the outcome of the proposition.
As stated in a previous article, the voter registration deadline for the Feb. 8 elections is this Friday, Jan. 14.
To download an voter registration application from the State Election Board website, go to https://www.ok.gov/elections. Applications must be printed, signed and mailed or hand-delivered to the Grady County Election Board Office. Applications are also available at the election board office.
Voters should also be aware the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.
The Grady County Election Board is located at 315 W Pennsylvania. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, please contact the Grady County Election Board at (405) 224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov.
