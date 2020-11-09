The City of Blanchard held their annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday.
Earlier that morning, a groundbreaking was held for the Blanchard Veteran’s Memorial Park, which is to be built along Veteran’s Memorial Highway.
According to the City of Blanchard’s website, the memorial will be unique. The memorial will be built with translucent glass with built-in LED lighting that will illuminate the wall at night. Other features include a water fountain, flag poles and “Eternal Flame” on top of the wall.
The Blanchard Veterans Memorial will honor all six branches of the military.
Those who want to honor a veteran may purchase translucent bricks to be added to the memorial. Donations for the ongoing project are also welcome.
For more information, visit the City of Blanchard website, click the Community tab and then click on Blanchard Veterans Memorial on the left.
