The City of Anadarko will be implementing a mask mandate within city buildings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The City of Anadarko made the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday. The post said the mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to protect residents and employees. The mandate is in effect until further notice.
This is the third time the city has implemented a mask mandate. The first mandate was issued in 2020 and the second during the surge of the Delta variant in August 2021.
