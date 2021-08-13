The City of Anadarko announced that a mask mandate within city-owned buildings will go into effect on Aug. 16.
The City of Anadarko will require residents to wear face coverings within municipal buildings. This includes Anadarko City Hall, the library, city-operated museums and buildings, the Anadarko Police Department station and the Anadarko Fire Department station.
According to the post, the mandate is in response to the increased trend of infections within Anadarko and Caddo County.
