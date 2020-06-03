Chickasha City Hall council chambers were full of residents who came to support Chickasha Fire and EMS on Monday night.
Members of the community spoke on behalf of the fire department.
However, Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt, said there are no cuts to the fire or EMS department in the current proposed budget.
Council member Zachary Grayson asked Noblitt to clarify a misunderstanding circulating that the city plans to lay off 10 firefighters and EMS.
“The general fund change is a 10 person move from EMS fund, which is broke. To balance that fund, 10 people were moved to the general fund.”
Chickasha City Council will hold a public hearing on the FY2021 budget at 6:30 p.m. on June 8 at Chickasha City Hall.
