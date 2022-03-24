During a special meeting on March 24, the Chickasha Municipal Authority will consider authorizing staff to make a purchase of four transitional couplings needed to make repairs to the raw water line, which carry water to Chickasha from the Fort Cobb reservoir.
Recently, a leak was discovered near the Anadarko holding pond. Because the extent of damage to the leaking pipe is unknown, the Public Works department will not excavate the leak without having all repair parks that could be needed on-site.
“We are mitigating the risk to citizens by ensuring all the parts that our crews may need are available prior to starting work,” said Tyler Brooks, Chickasha’s City Manager. “Our top priority is that our citizens have safe, clean water available at all times. We are committed to delivering reliable water service while making needed repairs to our water system.”
The City of Chickasha’s retention ponds and water towers currently store 15 days of water. When crews begin to repair this leak, the line carrying water to Chickasha from the Fort Cobb reservoir will be shut down for 1-2 days, but because of the stored water available, water customers will not lose service at any time during the repairs.
The City of Chickasha expects to begin repairs to the leaking pipe in about a month, when the transitional couplings are built and received. The City will communicate with citizens prior to work beginning and as the repairs are made.
Raw water is untreated, unfiltered water that is collected from the ground, lakes, and other water sources. The Fort Cobb reservoir is Chickasha’s raw water supply. Water flows through the raw water line to be treated, cleaned and filtered at the Water Treatment Plant in Chickasha, before distribution through our City’s water system to homes and businesses.
Questions or concerns may be sent to info@chickasha.org and will be addressed by the City.
