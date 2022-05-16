The City of Chickasha will split costs with a developer to accommodate a new business coming down the pipe.
On Monday, the Chickasha City Council approved a cost-sharing agreement with developer, Moonlight Ownership Company, for the water line/water main extension for the new HTeaO.
The business needs a 1.5” water line to serve the building. At the same time, the City of Chickasha needs to repair a dead hydrant at 4th St. and Missouri Ave. Both projects require a permit from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and to bore under 4th St.
The city and developer will split the cost for the bore and extend the main across 4th St. As a result, the hydrant will be in working order and the developer can tap off the main once it is on the east side of 4th St.
The two entities will each pay part of the $67,734.55 price tag. Chickasha will pay no more than $32,000, according to city documents.
Without the agreement, Moonlight Ownership would pay almost $55,000 and the city would pay about $60,000 for their respective projects, according to city documents.
The Chickasha HTeaO will be located at 1127 S. 4th St. in Chickasha. The Texas-based, ice-tea company offers 25 flavors of fresh-brewed iced tea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.