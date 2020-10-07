City Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Mayor Chris Mosley; Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander, Ward 3 Council Member; and local student Marco Sanchez recently gathered for a proclamation signing to designate September 15 - October 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in Chickasha. Several Hispanic entrepreneurs operate businesses in Chickasha, helping to drive our local economy and contribute to our community’s success.
In 1968, Congress passed legislation in honor of the extraordinary contributions and culture of Hispanic Americans. The month-long celebration recognizes the contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to American society and culture, and honors five of our Central American neighbors who celebrate their independence in September: Chili, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.
Hispanic Americans have served with honor and distinction in defense of American democracy since their presence in these United States, and since May 26, 2009, Sonia Maria Sotomayor, a member of the Hispanic Community, has served as a member of the United States Supreme Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.