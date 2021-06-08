The Petroleum Building in Chickasha is getting a lift thanks to a Chickasha Economic Development Council (EDC) grant.
The Chickasha City Council approved the project on Monday night.
Building owner, Gail Bush, requested assistance in order to modernize the building’s elevator and to the Coy Bush Antique Rooms.
Bush will be responsible for a total investment of $258,000 for these renovations.
The Chickasha EDC will contribute $86,000 of earmarked funds, which can only be used for EDC projects. The Chickasha EDC has vetted and approved the project.
The Chickasha EDC grant funds are part of a previously approved $1.2 million in economic development funds. Project applicants are required to fully finance their proposed projects prior to receiving reimbursement. The funds will be distributed only after expenses have been made, verified and invoiced, according to city documents.
