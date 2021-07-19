Chickasha Parks and Recreation officials say the Chickasha Sports Complex contract has never benefited the city.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved several updates to the contract which are expected to increase profit and decrease strain on staff.
For the 2021-2022 contract, $50 of the $350 deposit will be nonrefundable for the reservation of sports tournaments. The $300 will be refunded if the facility is clean and no damages are reported. The new contract specifies that this includes fields, bathrooms, concession area, stands and the umpire room.
Tournament organizers will also be required to let the city know exactly how many fields they will be using. If the organizers fail to do so, they will be charged for the entire facility. The new contract says that this will allow the department to know how many fields need to be prepared and to fill any fields that are empty for the weekend.
The tournament organizer will be expected to pay 10% of their collected gate fee back to the city, no later than seven days after the event. Moreover, the city may audit the gate amounts, according to city documents.
Further, applications must be submitted to the Chickasha Parks and Recreation Department. Upon acceptance, the application must be completed and signed—and the $350 deposit paid—in person at the Chickasha Sports Complex. The tournament organizer will be expected to pay the full amount 10 days prior to the event. Failure to pay on time will result in the sports complex not being ready for the event and the tournament organizer will lose their deposit.
City documents say that in the past, tournament organizers received an invoice after the event. However, this resulted in organizers contesting the invoice and then not paying.
The new contract also restricts when games can begin and end. Games are to start no earlier than 8 a.m. the last game cannot start any later than 9 p.m. Games that start after 9 p.m. will result in a $25 fee per game.
According to city documents, the Chickasha Sports Complex went through a high turnover during the spring season due to long work hours and unreasonable work loads. In some cases, crew members were fininshing up at 5 a.m. and returning to open the complex at 7 a.m. and maintain the facility during that day.
