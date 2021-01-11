Epworth United Methodist Church has partnered with the Grady County Health Department in order to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination center this Friday.
Those who want to make an appointment must register via the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s portal registration site at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or call 211.
OSDH will determine who receives an appointment, based on vaccine availability and phase of the vaccine distribution.
Oklahoma is currently in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes people over the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, first responders and healthcare workers.
Those who qualify for Phase 2 will receive a registration link, which will allow them to schedule an appointment.
Epworth United Methodist Church said via social media that the church does not have any control over appointments or information regarding the times of appointments.
