As part of the Christmas in July promotion, The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Christmas in July Concert in the Park featuring The Imaginaries. This family friendly free concert will be held at the Amphitheater at Shannon Springs Park on Saturday, July 25th at 9 pm(attendees are encouraged to arrive by 8:30 for seating). Social Distancing will be in place for seating and the show will also be live streamed on the Visit Chickasha Facebook page. “We created the Visit Chickasha Facebook page to help promote all the great things happening in Chickasha and love that the page will be streaming the live 'Christmas in July' Concert with The Imaginaries,” remarked Jim Cowan, EDC Director.
The Imaginaries will be performing traditional Christmas songs as well as original songs from their Christmas album.
The Imaginaries, Maggie McClure (piano, keyboard, vocals) and Shane Henry (guitar, vocals), have local ties to Chickasha, but have lived and toured all over the country and have had national and international success. The duo was chosen from dozens of artists to open for the 16th Annual Brian Setzer Christmas Rocks Tour in 2019, supporting the Rockabilly legend on more than two dozen shows. Unfortunately, Setzer had to cancel the tour, but that didn't slow The Imaginaries down.
Their newest single, "Revival" has an accompanying Music Video/Short Film that was directed by local filmmaker Reagan Elkins and has been selected to screen in OKC’s deadCenter Film Festival, as well as the Tokyo and New York Film Lift Off Film Festivals. “Revival” is being played locally on KOOL 105.5 FM and 106.1 FM The Ranch, as well as many stations across the globe.
“Maggie and I are excited to be performing Christmas songs under the Festival of Light Christmas Tree. I grew up in Chickasha so that makes this event even more special,” said Shane Henry a CHS alum.
Chamber President, Cassandra Ersland believes the timing is perfect. “What a great way to wrap up our Christmas in July activities. Whether they are watching on Facebook live or socially distancing at the Amphitheater, we hope everyone will enjoy some Christmas Spirit!”
