The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. With hundreds of attendees, the parade will showcase around 40 floats from businesses and community groups in and around Chickasha.
“Sugar and spice” is the theme for floats this year as businesses in Chickasha compete with visions of Christmas Treats dancing in their heads. This is a sweet competition so gather your icing, sprinkles and cookies as the community welcomes Christmas into Chickasha.
Immediately following the parade, join The Imaginaries for a free for all ages Christmas Concert at 1st and Chickasha Avenue.
