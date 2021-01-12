Committee members of Chickasha’s Bullock Memorial Center will host a drive-thru luncheon to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Standing at the forefront of the civil rights movement during the 1950s and ‘60s, the Southern Baptist minister promoted peaceful demonstrations through civil disobedience, such as leading marches and boycotting busses in Montgomery, Ala., to bring about change to a segregated and racially unjust America. He was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968.
For his leadership, Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Posthumously, Dr. King was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2004.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created obstacles for social events, the center has found a way to safely honor a leader in the civil rights movement. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, committee members will serve golden fried wings, seasoned beans and homemade cornbread for $8.00 per plate.
Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will be on hand to serve.
“We feel as though this is a great way for us to safely pay tribute to Dr. King’s legacy,” said Charlotte Oliver, Bullock Memorial Foundation committee co-chair.
The Bullock Memorial Center, 917 S. 1stSt., was established to honor one of Chickasha’s first surgeons and family physicians, Dr. William Arthur J. Bullock, (1877-1946).
Dr. Bullock is listed as one of Chickasha’s Pioneers (1894-1904). He was president of the local chapter of the NAACP and a member of the Negro Chamber of Commerce. Championing for the Black community, Dr. Bullock frequently petitioned the Chickasha City Council to improve race relations and living conditions for Blacks during the 1920s and 1930s.
Before his death, Dr. Bullock ardently supported Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher’s 1946 decision to attend the then all-white University of Oklahoma Law School. Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Sipuel v. Board of Regents of Univ. of Okla. That decision prompted the desegregation of all state colleges and universities, serving as a precursor for Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kans.
“The Bullock Memorial Center is a completely volunteer-run initiative to provide a safe setting for social and recreational programs, give guidance and leadership development to members of the community,” said committee volunteer Secrett Braziel.
“We’re working on expanding our footprint in the community. We see the organization doing even more wonderful things in the near future.”
The Bullock Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization. All proceeds and donations will be used to further the Foundation’s objective to promote education in a thriving community.
For more details, call Charlotte Oliver at (405) 274-6268; Zelma Anikputa at (405) 905-7715 or email chickashabullock@gmail.com.
