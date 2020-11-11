Chickasha YMCA to hold meeting about possible community center

The Chickasha YMCA is holding a meeting to discuss the possibility of a new community center for Chickasha.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Chickasha High School Activity Center.
According to the YMCA, this is a grassroots meeting. Community members and stakeholders who are interested are invited to attend.
The Chickasha YMCA says the meeting is expected to be brief, with the purpose of the meeting to bring interested parties together.
