Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph.