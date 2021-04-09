A woman from Chickasha died in a rollover collision near Rush Springs on Thursday afternoon.
An 11-year-old and an 8-year-old passenger were both seriously injured, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Whitney Blakes, 35, was driving a Chevy Tahoe southbound on US-81 near Rush Springs just before 4 p.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, the Tahoe departed the roadway to the left and then overcorrected to the right side of the roadway, according to OHP.
The Tahoe rolled and all occupants were thrown from the vehicle, the report said.
Blakes was pronounced dead at the scene by Rush Springs EMS. The two children were both transported by Air Evac to OU Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by OHP.
