The long-awaited grand opening of the Chickasha Wendy’s is just one week away.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the Wendy’s location at 1101 4th St.
Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Service will be under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home. Richard (Ricky) Paul Pace was born on June 30, 1957 in Chickasha, OK. He passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home in Chickasha, OK…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.