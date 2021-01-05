Chickasha Water Treatment Plant accepts fluoridation award
Jessica Lane/The Express-Star

In December 2020, the Chickasha Water Treatment Plant was one of 13 in the state to receive a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The award recognized water systems in Oklahoma that maintained a level of fluoride in water to the optimal level needed for the prevention of tooth decay. Mayor Chris Mosley presented the award to Debbie Segroves, USW Project Manager/IPP Coordinator, at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night. 

