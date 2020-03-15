Walmart announced on Saturday that all of its 24-hour locations, including the Chickasha Walmart Supercenter, will temporarily reduce its store hours.
Beginning March 15, Walmart will be open to customers from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” a release on Walmart’s corporate website said.
\“As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules. As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.”
