As part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) first ever “Giving Sight Day,” participating eye doctors will be offering free vision exams to those in-need on Oct. 3.
Two Grady County optometrists will be participating:
Chickasha
Southern Plains Vision Associates - Dr. Shawn Hajjari
2222 West Iowa, Chickasha, OK 73108
Phone: 405-222-9531
Tuttle
Tuttle Family Eyecare - Dr. Crystal Mosteller
206 E Main St., Tuttle, OK 73089
Phone: 405-381-2244
“No one should have to suffer from an undiagnosed or untreated vision problem,” OAOP President Dr. Tyson Allard, said.
“Poor vision can impact everything from a patient’s quality-of-life to his or her health and safety. We are proud to be able to offer our assistance to those in-need.”
Giving Sight Day is the first annual “day of service” for participating Oklahoma optometrists to give back to their communities by performing free eye exams. Some clinics are also offering free frames and lenses. A complete list of participating optometrists can be found at oklahoma.aoa.org/patients-and-public/giving-sight-day.
Each participating clinic has its own policies for COVID-19 protocol and operating hours. Some clinics may participate on a day other than Oct. 3. Patients seeking free eye exams should call the clinic they plan to visit to inquire about Giving Sight Day policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.