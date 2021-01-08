Chickasha to Observe Dr. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Educational Justice Week

On Monday, January 4, Mayor Chris Mosley issued a proclamation that the week of January 12-15, 2021, will be known as Dr. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Educational Justice Week in Chickasha, OK. He was joined by Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander, Ward 3 Council Member, to present the proclamation to the Lincoln Elementary School Student Council.
On May 18, 1896, the United States Supreme Court Case Plessy v. Ferguson established the conditions whereby a person of color could by law be denied their basic Civil Rights because of the color of their skin.
Dr. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher was born on February 8, 1924 in Chickasha, at a time when racial segregation was the law of the land.
Dr. Sipuel Fisher graduated from Chickasha’s Lincoln High School in 1941 and from Langston University in 1945, both with honors. Though academically qualified to attend any college or university in the United States, in 1946, Dr. Sipuel Fisher was denied admission to the University of Oklahoma School of Law because of her race.
After being denied admittance to the University of Oklahoma by the District and State, Dr. Sipuel Fisher’s legal team, consisting of future US Supreme Court Judge Thurgood Marshall, Amos Hall and Frank D. Reeves, filed suit with the United States Supreme Court on January 7-8, 1948.
On January 12, 1948, after only four days of arguments, the United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously and declared in favor of Dr. Sipuel Fisher that she should be admitted to the University of Oklahoma School of Law. On June 18, 1948, she the school’s first African American student and the first African American woman to attend an all-white law school in the South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.