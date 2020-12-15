A local student and Dreamer youth is channeling his desire to help others into a future career.
Raymundo Cruz, a Chickasha High School junior, was nominated as a Delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders program earlier this year.
Cruz also earned an Award of Excellence from the Medical Advisory Board of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists for his participation.
Cruz, who has an interest in psychology, joined other high students across the country in a three-day, online summit. The students learned from mentors and met in small groups for discussion.
Cruz said it was a huge honor to be selected for the program.
His parents, Raymundo Sr. and Nancy Cruz, brought him to the United States when he was little. His parents have installed the importance of keeping the Spanish language and honoring his Mexican heritage.
Cruz said that as a Dreamer, he feels obligated to give back.
“It really inspired me to go above and beyond to help others,” he said.
Even as a child, Cruz said he would often volunteer to take care of his family when they were sick.
Cruz was nominated in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. As a result, the conference was held via Zoom in June 2020 instead of in person at the University of Massachusetts. While the hours in front of the screen were long—from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.—Cruz said he thoroughly enjoyed the program and wished it had gone on longer.
Cruz said it was inspiring to see teenagers like himself interested and engaged in their mission. He met other students interested in being psychologists, aspiring surgeons and others who want to dedicate their lives to the medical field. He was able to make new friends from Georgia and Virginia.
Cruz plans to take concurrent courses from Oklahoma City Community College next year.
