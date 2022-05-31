The lineup for Chickasha’s Wings & Wheels event keeps growing! With just days before the event, organizers have announced six performers and an additional seven static aircraft will be on display. And, for the first time in recent history, four A-26 aircraft will be at the same airshow: the Lady Liberty, Silver Dragon, Sierra Hotel and Special Kay will each make an appearance at the June 4 event.
“The variety in the lineup at this year’s airshow is unmatched in the history of Wings & Wheels,” said City Manager Tyler Brooks. “The amount of support Chickasha shows for this event is impressive and reflects the momentum driving Chickasha forward. We look forward to sharing a fun-filled day at the airport with you all.”
The airshow will feature performers Justin Lewis in the FLS Microjet, Stephen Covington, Kate Kyer, the All Veteran Group Skydiving Team, the A-26 Silver Dragon, and Curt and Paul Richmond’s Pipes vs. Props show. The airshow portion of the event will begin at 12 p.m.
Additionally, visitors will be able to get up close with a P-51 Miss America; A-26s Sierra Hotel, Lady Liberty and Special K; a B-25; an L-39; and an AT-6 II from Sheppard Air Force Base.
For young aviation enthusiasts, local EAA volunteers will offer free Young Eagles flights for children ages 8-17. Registration for these free flights will begin at 8 a.m. and space is limited.
Car enthusiasts are invited to participate in the free car show. Registration will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Awards will be given for Best Car, Best Truck, Best Streetrod, Best Paint and Best in Show, and will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
In addition to the airshow, aircraft displays, car show and free children’s flights, the event will feature vendor booths, food trucks, children’s activities and more, all available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wings & Wheels attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen and lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Free water will be available. No weapons, alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought in the event.
The Chickasha Municipal Airport, located at 2344 Beechcraft Road, is approximately 2 miles north of Chickasha off Highway 81. Last year, nearly 4,000 people enjoyed a day of free, family-friendly fun at this event. For more information, please visit chickasha.org/airshow.
Chickasha’s 2022 Wings & Wheels event is presented by the City of Chickasha and Chickasha Wings, and produced by David Schultz Airshows. The event is sponsored by Eastwood Realty Group - Amanda Bertelli, Snap-On Tools - Miller Tool Co., Hillary Communications, Waste Connections of Oklahoma, Visit Chickasha, USW Utility Group, Century 21 Mosley Real Estate, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Jay’s Jewelry, The First National Bank & Trust Co., Focus Federal Credit Union, Mosley Agency, Okie Mountain Trading Co., Great Clips, Apollo MedFlight, ASAP Energy, Bank of Commerce, Interurban, Canadian Valley Technology Center, Wing T’s, Aircraft Systems, Inc., Arvest Bank, Charles Allen Ford, Chickasha Masonic Lodge #94, Chickasha Rotary Club, Jungle Ice, Legends Pubhouse & Venue, Liberty National Bank, Lifetime Dentistry of Chickasha, Mollett-Hunter Insurance, Precision Agronomy, LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, R&M Body Shop, Ross Seed Co., Silverleaf Homes, Woodboogers, Creative Image Studios, Shollie’s Sweeets, Green Bay Packaging, and Cherokee Temps.
