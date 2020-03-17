Chickasha’s Pre-War Swap Meet, Grady County Fairground events cancelled

The 30th International Chickasha Pre-War Swap Meet at the Grady County Fairgrounds has been cancelled.
The event was set to take place this Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds. The Pre-War Swap Meet posted a statement on Monday that the decision was reached after speaking with officials at the Grady County Fairgrounds on Monday morning.
“We appreciate your understanding as we follow the guidelines of the cdc on covid-19. Please pass this information on to our friends that were planning to attend.”
The Grady County Fairgrounds and Events Center announced they will be postponing all events through April 1, following the guidelines regarding COVID-19.
According to the fairground’s calendar, this includes the Western Oklahoma Ranch Horse Association Horse Show and the Select Stallion Stakes Barrel Race Futurity.
On March 14, the Oklahoma Horse Show Association also cancelled their scheduled horse show out of precaution.
“The Grady County Fairgrounds and Event Center is working closely with county and state officials to monitor the situation. The safety and well-being of our guests and community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we navigate through this challenging issue,” the Grady County Fairgrounds and Event Center said.
