It could be several months before all the limbs have been cleared from Chickasha’s curbs.
Most residents woke up to a yard full of broken limbs and debris following the ice storms in late October.
City Manager, John Noblitt said the project is about one third of the way into the limb pickup process, but it could be many months before the task is finished.
However, residents who have not put their limbs on their curb are encouraged to do so soon. The limb pickup will be making one pass through the city, Noblitt said. While the limb pickup has been free, this could change after the initial pass through town. The next pickup date may be late December.
Noblitt said the limb pickup effort is expected to cost $1.3 million. The city is seeking some federal funding to cushion the cost of the massive project.
Noblitt said the limb pickup should be completed at Rose Hill Cemetery in the next few days. The cemetery is expected to open normal operations by the end of the week.
