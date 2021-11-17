Chickasha’s Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

The annual Lighted Christmas Parade, hosted by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, is set to commerce with the Express Clydesdales as the 2021 Parade Marshall.
“The holiday parade is much-anticipated event in the Chickasha community, and we are so pleased to continue this tradition every year,” Cassandra Robnett, President and CEO of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, commented. “Last year, we had a record number of floats and attendees at the parade and we are excited to see what crowds may be attracted with all of the festivities happening in Downtown Chickasha.”
Registration for business and organizations wishing to enter floats will close Nov. 29. Robnett said groups and individuals are encouraged to create floats for the parade, which will be held on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the three floats that best incorporate this year’s theme, #lovewhereyoulive.
“We are extremely excited to be participating in the parade this year, after we sustained last year due to the pandemic,” Beverly White, Vice President and Manager of Chickasha Avenue Branch of the First Nation Bank commented. “We look forward to this event every year and cannot wait to celebrate the holiday season with our community.”
The Parade will start at the 800 block of Chickasha Avenue and continue to the 100 block of Chickasha Avenue.
Registration information and other details about the 2021 parade can be found at chickashachamber.com/events-and-programs/christmas-parade/.
Immediately following the parade, join The Imaginaries for a Christmas Concert and Screening of “Christmas Town” Music Video in the Historic Washita Theatre. Tickets are $10 with all proceeds benefiting the Chickasha Soup Kitchen and Life Skills Institute. You can find the ticket and event information at fb.me/e/1RNc5OWLS.
