Chickasha’s Juneteenth Celebration event cancelled

The Juneteenth Planning Committee has announced that Chickasha’s Juneteenth Celebration will not take place this year.
A letter from the committee stated:
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and safety issues the Chickasha Juneteenth Celebration Committee this year is cancelling all events and activities. Please take this time to reflect, learn, and support one another.”
The Juneteenth Celebration was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Traditionally, Chickasha’s Juneteenth Celebration kicks off with a parade from Lincoln Elementary to Wichita Valley Park on Henderson St., where the main event takes place. Keynote speakers, gospel, music, games, food and contests have been a few highlights of the annual event.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of African Americans who were enslaved in the United States. While the Emancipation Proclamation was initially issued in 1863, most African Americans did not hear about it until two years later. The first Juneteenth Celebration took place in Galveston Texas in 1865, according to Ramona McPherson with the Juneteenth Planning Commission.
