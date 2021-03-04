Chickasha’s Festival of Light recognized as “Best Festival” in Best of Chickasaw Country Awards
Chickasaw Country

Chickasha’s Festival of Light has received a glowing recommendation from Chickasaw Country. 

The Festival of Light was named “Best Festival”  in the Chickasaw Nation’s Ninth Annual Best of Chickasaw Country Awards 2021. 

The Festival of Light takes place every year from late November to Dec. 31. For nearly three decades the festival has drawn thousands from surrounding areas and beyond. In addition to millions of twinkling light displays, festival goers can enjoy the many other attractions including a carousel, ferris wheel, ice-skating rink, food trucks and more. 

The Festival of Light was in competition with other festivals in the state such as the Artesian Art Festival in Sulphur, the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival in Tishomingo, the Okie Noodling Festival in Pauls Valley and the National Sand Bass Festival in Madill. 

The awards recognized 14 categories of attractions within Chickasaw Country, which encompasses a 13-county region in south-central Oklahoma, according to a news release. 

Other categories include dining options, hotels and entertainment venues. 

Chickasaw Country selected the winners based on more than 8,400 votes in a poll that began in January. 

Besides the Festival of Light, the other 2021 Best of Chickasaw Country Winners are as follows: 

Best Attraction

Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur 

Best Boutique

The White Feather, Pauls Valley

Best Family Friendly Attraction

Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur 

Best Golf Course 

Lake Murray State Park Golf Course, Ardmore 

Best Live Performance Venue

WinStar Global Even Center 

Best Museum 

Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur 

Best Overall Dining 

Sneaky Tiki Restaurant and Brewery, Mead

Best BBQ

Smokin Joe’s Rib Ranch, Davis 

Best Casino 

WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville 

Best Lake 

Lake Murray, Ardmore 

Best Lodging 

Secret Garden Cottages, Sulphur

Best Run or Ride 

Rabbit Run, Purcell 

Best Wedding Venue

Arbuckle Wedding Chapel, Davis 

