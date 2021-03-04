Chickasha’s Festival of Light recognized as “Best Festival” in Best of Chickasaw Country Awards

Chickasha’s Festival of Light has received a glowing recommendation from Chickasaw Country.
The Festival of Light was named “Best Festival” in the Chickasaw Nation’s Ninth Annual Best of Chickasaw Country Awards 2021.
The Festival of Light takes place every year from late November to Dec. 31. For nearly three decades the festival has drawn thousands from surrounding areas and beyond. In addition to millions of twinkling light displays, festival goers can enjoy the many other attractions including a carousel, ferris wheel, ice-skating rink, food trucks and more.
The Festival of Light was in competition with other festivals in the state such as the Artesian Art Festival in Sulphur, the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival in Tishomingo, the Okie Noodling Festival in Pauls Valley and the National Sand Bass Festival in Madill.
The awards recognized 14 categories of attractions within Chickasaw Country, which encompasses a 13-county region in south-central Oklahoma, according to a news release.
Other categories include dining options, hotels and entertainment venues.
Chickasaw Country selected the winners based on more than 8,400 votes in a poll that began in January.
Besides the Festival of Light, the other 2021 Best of Chickasaw Country Winners are as follows:
Best Attraction
Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur
Best Boutique
The White Feather, Pauls Valley
Best Family Friendly Attraction
Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur
Best Golf Course
Lake Murray State Park Golf Course, Ardmore
Best Live Performance Venue
WinStar Global Even Center
Best Museum
Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur
Best Overall Dining
Sneaky Tiki Restaurant and Brewery, Mead
Best BBQ
Smokin Joe’s Rib Ranch, Davis
Best Casino
WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville
Best Lake
Lake Murray, Ardmore
Best Lodging
Secret Garden Cottages, Sulphur
Best Run or Ride
Rabbit Run, Purcell
Best Wedding Venue
Arbuckle Wedding Chapel, Davis
