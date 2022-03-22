For the second year in a row, the Chickasha Festival of Light won the most votes for ‘Best Festival’ in Chickasaw Country.
Chickasaw Country is a regional tourism organization that represents 13 counties in south-central Oklahoma. They took nominations in January and conducted an online vote in February. More than 25,000 votes were cast. The 10th Annual Best of Chickasaw Country winners were announced on March 22.
The Festival of Light received 42% of the votes, winning over the Okie Noodling Festival in Paul’s Valley (20%), the National Sand Bass Festival in Madill (19%), Love County Frontier Days in Marietta (2%) and the Peach Festival in Stratford (18%).
The Chickasha Festival of Light returned to the ballot in 2022 after claiming the winning title as Best Festival in 2021. This second-year win precedes the Festival of Light’s upcoming 30th Anniversary in November. Over the years, the festival has grown to include carnival rides and a skating rink. In 2021, the festival debuted a shuttle bus that transports visitors from downtown Chickasha directly to the festival.
The Festival of Light was among six nominees from Grady County on the 2022 Best in Chickasaw Country ballot. Other attractions included SaltCreek Casino (Best Casino) in Pocasset, the Grady County Historical Museum (Best Museum), the Rock Island Ride (Best Run or Ride) and Washita Theatre (Best Performance Venue) in Chickasha and The Plantation at Coal Creek (Best Wedding Venue) in Tuttle.
The full list of Best of Chickasaw Nation Winners includes:
Best Attraction: Turner Falls Park in Davis
Best BBQ: Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch in Davis
Best Boutique: Crazy Chick Boutique in Davis
Best Casino: WinStar World Casino & Resort in Davis
Best Family-Friendly Attraction: Turner Falls Park in Davis
Best Festival: Chickasha Festival of Light in Chickasha
Best Golf Course: WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville
Best Lake: Lake Texoma in Kingston
Best Live Performance Venue: The Doghouse @ Ole Red in Tishomingo
Best Lodging: The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa in Sulphur
Best Museum: Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur
Best Overall Dining: Punkin's BBQ & Catfish in Pauls Valley
Best Wedding Venue: Waddell Vineyards in Ada
Best Run or Ride: Fireball Classic: in Ada
