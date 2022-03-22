Festival of Light
Express-Star file photo

For the second year in a row, the Chickasha Festival of Light won the most votes for ‘Best Festival’ in Chickasaw Country. 

Chickasaw Country is a regional tourism organization that represents 13 counties in south-central Oklahoma. They took nominations in January and conducted an online vote in February. More than 25,000 votes were cast. The 10th Annual Best of Chickasaw Country winners were announced on March 22. 

The Festival of Light received 42% of the votes, winning over the Okie Noodling Festival in Paul’s Valley (20%), the National Sand Bass Festival in Madill (19%), Love County Frontier Days in Marietta (2%) and the Peach Festival in Stratford (18%). 

The Chickasha Festival of Light returned to the ballot in 2022 after claiming the winning title as Best Festival in 2021. This second-year win precedes the Festival of Light’s upcoming 30th Anniversary in November. Over the years, the festival has grown to include carnival rides and a skating rink. In 2021, the festival debuted a shuttle bus that transports visitors from downtown Chickasha directly to the festival.

The Festival of Light was among six nominees from Grady County on the 2022 Best in Chickasaw Country ballot. Other attractions included SaltCreek Casino (Best Casino) in Pocasset, the Grady County Historical Museum (Best Museum), the Rock Island Ride (Best Run or Ride) and Washita Theatre (Best Performance Venue) in Chickasha and The Plantation at Coal Creek (Best Wedding Venue) in Tuttle. 

The full list of Best of Chickasaw Nation Winners includes: 

Best Attraction: Turner Falls Park in Davis

Best BBQ: Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch in Davis

Best Boutique: Crazy Chick Boutique in Davis 

Best Casino: WinStar World Casino & Resort in Davis

Best Family-Friendly Attraction: Turner Falls Park in Davis

Best Festival: Chickasha Festival of Light in Chickasha

Best Golf Course: WinStar Golf Club in Thackerville

Best Lake: Lake Texoma in Kingston

Best Live Performance Venue: The Doghouse @ Ole Red in Tishomingo

Best Lodging: The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa in Sulphur

Best Museum: Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur

Best Overall Dining: Punkin's BBQ & Catfish in Pauls Valley

Best Wedding Venue: Waddell Vineyards in Ada

Best Run or Ride: Fireball Classic: in Ada 

