The Chickasha Economic Development Council, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and local business & Chamber member Oh18 are teaming up to promote “Chickasha Civic Pride Week,” running Sunday, September 26 through Thursday, September 30.
During Chickasha’s Civic Pride week, the three organizations are strongly encouraging local businesses and residents to take pride in their community by pledging to Keep Chickasha Beautiful. Yard signs will be available that week at the Chamber building for residents to put out and show their support. Posters will also be available for businesses to hang up showing their commitment to Keep Chickasha Beautiful.
There will be volunteer opportunities throughout the week, in three-hour increments, to help spruce up specific areas of town, including cleaning up entry ways, picking up trash, weeding flowerbeds and painting artistic crosswalks and street lights.
“We planned Civic Pride Week to lead up to a big weekend for Chickasha. We want the pride people feel during Civil Pride Week to make a lasting impact in our community,” said Kristen McGregor, owner of Oh18.
October 1-3 will be a huge weekend for the Chickasha community. Chickasha Football Homecoming is October 1, bringing people back to Chickasha from all over the United States for at least three high school reunions. That weekend, downtown Chickasha will also host between 15,000 – 20,000 people for the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, Rock Island Arts Festival, Rock Island Ride and ICAN’s Together We Heel fundraising event.
“We would like to see people put yards signs and posters all over town pledging to Keep Chickasha Beautiful. The clean-up days hosted by the Chickasha Chamber and EDC have been hugely successful but instead of focusing on one day, or even one week, we are hopeful that these pledges will encourage our businesses and residents to continuously clean up around their property,” said Jim Cowan, Executive Director of the Chickasha Economic Development Council.
To volunteer for Chickasha’s Civic Pride week, please sign-up on online at https://signup.com/go/tbvZJYy. For additional information on how you or your business can help, including donating supplies, please contact the Chickasha EDC at jim@chickashaedc.com or stop by the Chamber office at 221 W. Chickasha Avenue in Chickasha.
