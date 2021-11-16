Residents and businesses in Chickasha will open their doors for the Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 4.
This year, the festive itinerary includes the homes of Jerry and Tammy Patrick (3227 Pondridge Rd.), Cory and Tamara Powell (107 Caulder Dr.), the Bertelli Family (2210 Lakewood Dr.) and Matt and Christian Wray (2505 Lakewood Dr.).
The tour will also include the lobby of Grady Memorial Hospital (2220 Iwoa Ave.) and Canadian River Brewery at 121 W. Chickasha Ave. Face masks are required at the hospital.
The tour will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Tickets are $10. All proceeds go to the Resurrection House, which provides that provides shelter, meals and clothing to those without homes in the Chickasha community.
Tickets can be purchased from: Carolyn Kay's Flowers, Casbah Hair Salon, Creme De La Creme, First National Bank, Hairy's Salon, Handyman Home Outlet, Jay's Jewelry, Kendall's Flowers, Liberty National Bank, Mosley Agency and Steel Velvet.
