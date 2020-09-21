The Bullock Memorial Center will host its first Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We feel as though this is an excellent way for us to safely come together in support of our community,” said Charlotte Oliver, Bullock Memorial Foundation committee co-chair. “We hope folks will enjoy visiting with others from the community, learn about different things our organization has to offer and just have a great time while doing so.”
The Bullock Memorial Center, 917 S. 1st St., was established to honor one of Chickasha’s first surgeons and family physicians, Dr. William Arthur J. Bullock, (1877-1946).
Dr. Bullock is listed as one of Chickasha’s Pioneers (1894-1904). He was president of the local chapter of the NAACP and a member of the Negro Chamber of Commerce. Championing for the Black community, Dr. Bullock frequently petitioned the Chickasha City Council to improve race relations and living conditions for Blacks during the 1920s and 1930s.
Before his death, Dr. Bullock ardently supported Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher’s 1946 decision to attend the then all-white University of Oklahoma Law School. Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Sipuel v. Board of Regents of Univ. of Okla.. That decision prompted the desegregation of all state colleges and universities, serving as a precursor for Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kans.
“The Bullock Memorial Center is a completely volunteer-run initiative to provide a safe setting for social and recreational programs, give guidance and leadership development to members of the community,” said committee volunteer Secrett Braziel.
“Organizers use the facility for the kids’ art and tutoring and we hold veterans and Martin Luther King programs here.
“We’re working on expanding our footprint in the community. We see the organization doing even more wonderful things for our community in the near future.”
Grady County Sheriff’s Office will have vehicles on display and law enforcement officers will be available with information for the public.
“This meet and greet will be a great way for the community to interact with our first responders,” said Lisa Hatchett, Grady County Sheriff’s Office community relations coordinator.
Several vendors selling arts and crafts have already signed up for booths. Local Realtor® Cheryl Lister will present information on the value of homeownership and programs available to potential homebuyers. With the election just around the corner, volunteers will have information on voting and local political issues.
“Activities include games, door prizes, and plenty of good fellowship,” added committee co-chair Bruce Alexander. “With all the activities and information that will be available, a weenie roast, funnel cakes and other fair food, we anticipate a really good turnout.”
To ensure public health, masks are required to attend the event. Masks and hand sanitizing stations will be readily available. Social distancing and other CDC guidelines are strongly recommended.
The Bullock Memorial Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations will be used to further the Foundation’s objective to promote education in a thriving community.
Vendor space is available on a first come, first served basis. Those wishing to reserve a space may do so before Tuesday, October 6, by calling Charlotte Oliver at (405) 274-6268; Zelma Anikputa at (405) 905-7715, or by emailing chickashabullock@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.