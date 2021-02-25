The City of Chickasha has lifted the voluntary, precautionary boil advisory that was issued on Friday.
On Thursday, the City announced that USW confirmed all required testing has been performed. Chickasha’s water supply now meets DEQ safety standards. Thus, the boil advisory has been lifted for Chickasha and Norge customers.
On Feb. 19, the boil advisory was issued due to potential contamination as a result of the winter storms and loss of pressure in the water towers and throughout the distribution system water lines.
