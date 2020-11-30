Chickasha Rotary Roll Call Program rolls on

Pandemic challenges aside, Chickasha’s Rotary Club decided its Roll Call program – designed to incentivize school attendance – is needed more than ever before.
“With the struggles of quarantines and distance learning, we felt it was important that we continue to remind our students that learning is essential,” said program Chairman John Gorton. “The Roll Call program is a fun and exciting way to motivate these kids to show up when they can, do their work and be the best they can be.”
Club President Ed Stanton added, “The program looks a little bit different this year. We felt it was important that virtual learning not be overlooked.” The local Rotary Club worked together with Lincoln Elementary Principal Dr. Raushan Ashanti-Alexander to overhaul the Roll Call eligibility rules and what they ended up with was a fun way to acknowledge both in-person and virtual learners.
The club will give away eight bikes, helmets, and locks at the end of each nine-week period. In total, more than 100 students met the eligibility criteria this first nine-week school session. Every student who qualifies is entered automatically.
To learn more about the Roll Call program or how you can be involved in Chickasha’s Rotary Club, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3730.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.