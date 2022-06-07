The 83rd Chickasha Rodeo Parade will giddy-up down Chickasha Ave. on June 25.
The parade will begin at 4 p.m.
The parade route will start at 1st St. and Chickasha Ave, gallop west on 6th St., south to Kansas Ave and east along Kansas Ave. back to 1st. St., according to city documents.
Chickasha City Council approved the Chickasha Rodeo Foundation’s request for a police escort during the parade as well as an ambulance at the rodeo.
The Chickasha Rodeo will take place June 24 and 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.