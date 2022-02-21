Chickasha’s Relay for Life event has been scheduled for Summer 2022.
Relay for Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 4 in downtown Chickasha.
Throughout the day, there will be bingo at Canadian River Brewery, musical entertainment, a wet t-shirt contest, Relay survivor recognition and more.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved waiving fees for the event and closing Chickasha Ave. between 1st St. and 3rd St.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event celebrates cancer survivors, honors those who died in battle with cancer and raises money for the American Cancer Society.
But, residents don’t need to wait that long to kick it with the local Relay crew.
Relay for Life of Grady and Caddo Counties will hold their semi-annual Kickin’ Cancer Dinner and Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 5 at the Eagles Lodge in Chickasha. Attendees may purchase a cowboy plate for $15. There will be live music, a dessert auction and a silent basket auction. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. The Eagles Lodge is located at 701 E. Highway 19.
