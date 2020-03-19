Chickasha Public Schools answers questions about shutdown

Chickasha Public Schools joined the rest of the state in shutting down classes until April 6 due to COVID-19 precautions.
Many parents and caregivers are concerned about their children who may rely on school meals, extracurricular activities and graduation.
Chickasha Public Schools answered many of these questions and more on social media. This Q&A is provided below.
Please keep in mind that the following information is subject to change.
According to Chickasha Public Schools, at this time, classes are scheduled to resume on April 6 at normal start times.
Will days need to be made up from the shutdown?
We are awaiting word from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and will pass this information along as soon as we hear something.
Will meals be served to students during the shutdown?
Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 thru Friday, April 3, 2020 (Monday – Friday)
Grab & Go breakfast and lunch will be available daily for all students at the following locations and times:
Site locations – available 9:00am – 10:00am
Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center (bus lane)
Lincoln Elementary (south side of building by cafeteria)
Chickasha Middle School (front entrance)
Chickasha High School (central kitchen loading dock)
Bus Routes – busses will deliver meals for students to pick up in identified areas across the community (Monday – Friday)
Route 1
Sooner Trailer Park @ 9:10am
Whispering Pines @ 9:20am
Time Out RV Park @ 9:40am
Country Park Apartments @ 9:55am
Watson Trailer Park @ 10:10am
Route 2
Head Start @ 9:15am
Southwest building (elementary) @ 9:30am
South building - CPS Foundation @ 9:45am
Southern Hills @ 10:00am
Extra-Curricular Activities, Athletics, & Events
Per the mandate from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, all facilities for Chickasha Public Schools will be closed for all events which include practices, rehearsals, competitions, professional development, and to all outside groups. This will remain in effect until at least April 6, 2020.
Can I pick-up my child’s medicine from school?
Yes, on Monday, March 23, 2020 between 8:00am – 3:30pm in the main office of each school. Offices will be open with limited access for parents to pick-up medicine in a come & go fashion. This is not a time for extended discussions about any matters. You will need to have proof of ID and name of student and medications that you will be picking up. Note: You must be listed as a contact in student records to pick-up your student medications.
What about graduation?
Graduation is still scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020 at 7:00pm in the Activity Center. Please note that this may be subject to change based on direction from the Centers for Disease Control &/or the State of Oklahoma. We will communicate is this information changes.
What about state testing?
We are still waiting on direction from the Oklahoma State Department of Education regarding testing for this school year.
Will we have special education services during this time?
Based on recent guidance from state and federal officials, the district will not be providing educational services to students during the operational shut-down. Once school is back in session, the IEP team may need to reconvene to develop plans based on the individual needs of students as well as from guidance from state and federal officials. In the event you have an IEP or related meeting scheduled for a date/time during the shutdown, staff members will reach out to reschedule the meeting.
