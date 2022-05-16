The Chickasha Public Pool will make its first splash in June.
The pool, which is located on the southwest side of Shannon Springs Park, will be open June 1 through Aug. 31. Admission is $5 for non-YMCA members.
Chickasha City Council approved the city’s contract with the Chickasha YMCA at their regular meeting on May 16.
The YMCA offers swimming lessons Monday through Thursday for children between the ages of six months to 12 years old. Those interested my register online at www.ymcaokc.org/programs or visit the Chickasha YMCA at 725 W. Chickasha Ave.
YMCA will staff and operate the municipal swimming pool. Moreover, the YMCA will retain all revenues to offset the cost of staffing, safety and cleaning costs. The YMCA will reserve the right to close the pool for health and safety reasons, including those related to COVID-19.
The City of Chickasha retains maintenance expenses.
