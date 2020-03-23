Chickasha Public Library to start checking out bags of books March 24
The Chickasha Public Library announced that it will be distributing bags of books to be checked out while the library is shut down to due COVID-19 concerns. 

On Tuesday, March 24, at 2 p.m., bags of books will be available to check out at the drive-up book drop. This will continue until all the bags are gone, or until 3:30, whichever occurs first.

There will be six types of bags available with a limit of 2 bags of different types per household.

A library card must be shown at pickup. (If an individual does not have a library card, there will be bags of used paperbacks they will be able to borrow.)

The bag options are:

Preschool – 10 books – a mix of Easy picture books 

Children’s – 10 books – a mix of Juvenile fiction and Juvenile nonfiction

Teens – 5 books – fiction

Adult Fiction – 5 books – a mix of genres

Adult Nonfiction – 5 books – a mix

Adult Books on CDs – 3 books – mostly fiction

The due date is whenever the library reopens, and no fines will accrue. The library tentatively plans to offer the book bag check out again next week depending on the circumstances. At this time, the library will likely be closed through the end of March.   

Those with books they would like to return, may drop them off at either of the book drops anytime.  

Patrons may utilize the library’s resources also. They can be found on our website, https://chickashapl.okpls.org/. Click the tab ‘e-resources’. Those who have difficulty getting logged in because their card is not working  can email  lillie.huckaby@chickasha.org. 

