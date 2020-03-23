Chickasha Public Library to start checking out bags of books March 24

The Chickasha Public Library announced that it will be distributing bags of books to be checked out while the library is shut down to due COVID-19 concerns.
On Tuesday, March 24, at 2 p.m., bags of books will be available to check out at the drive-up book drop. This will continue until all the bags are gone, or until 3:30, whichever occurs first.
There will be six types of bags available with a limit of 2 bags of different types per household.
A library card must be shown at pickup. (If an individual does not have a library card, there will be bags of used paperbacks they will be able to borrow.)
The bag options are:
Preschool – 10 books – a mix of Easy picture books
Children’s – 10 books – a mix of Juvenile fiction and Juvenile nonfiction
Teens – 5 books – fiction
Adult Fiction – 5 books – a mix of genres
Adult Nonfiction – 5 books – a mix
Adult Books on CDs – 3 books – mostly fiction
The due date is whenever the library reopens, and no fines will accrue. The library tentatively plans to offer the book bag check out again next week depending on the circumstances. At this time, the library will likely be closed through the end of March.
Those with books they would like to return, may drop them off at either of the book drops anytime.
Patrons may utilize the library’s resources also. They can be found on our website, https://chickashapl.okpls.org/. Click the tab ‘e-resources’. Those who have difficulty getting logged in because their card is not working can email lillie.huckaby@chickasha.org.
