Chickasha Public Library to open Monday with modified services

The Chickasha Public Library will reopen to the public on Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. with modified, limited services. Temporarily, the hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All individuals entering the building will be required to wear a facial covering or mask in compliance with the City of Chickasha’s facial covering mandate.
For those who need to use a computer to access the internet, there are two options: 15- to 30-minute quick access computers and 90-minute long-term access computers. Appointments can be made starting Monday for the 90-minute computers by calling the library at (405) 222-6075. Due to physical distancing guidelines, staff will not be available to help individuals use computers. Computers will be disinfected after each use.
For those who would prefer to stay in their vehicles and use their own devices to access the internet, free wifi is available in the parking lot.
The library will continue to offer curbside material pickup. If you know what books you would like to check out, you can go online and place a hold through the catalog at chickasha.org/library, or you may contact the library at (405) 222-6075 or lillie.huckaby@chickasha.org to have them place a hold on your behalf.Once your hold has been placed, a staff member will call to make arrangements for pickup.
If you would like a variety of books but do not have any specific books in mind, the Library will continue offering curbside pickup of grab bags on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30.
Material checkout will be available inside the building; however, the stacks will be closed. Patrons may choose books, DVDs and other materials off of displays or request specific items from a library staff member.
Printing is available using the library’s computers or via curbside pickup. To have your materials printed and delivered curbside, email documents to ChickashaPublicLibraryPrinting@gmail.com. The library will print the documents and contact you to schedule pickup.
“Please remember these limitations are temporary and are for the greater good of the entire community,” said Lillie Huckaby, Library Director. “All of the library staff are eager to see you and to serve you, so we are all doing what we can to help beat this virus. It will take some adjusting, but we can do it. As many people have said, we are all in this together.”
The library is also implementing several safety measures. In addition to requiring masks to enter, the number of people allowed inside the building at one time will be limited. There will be 6-foot markers on the floor, where appropriate, to encourage physical distancing. Staff will disinfect all surfaces periodically throughout the day, and public areas will be disinfected each evening. As a reminder, individuals who are not feeling well should stay home.
During this time, young children will not be allowed in the building as an additional precaution. The toys and play area are not available, due to the high level of contact these items invite and the frequency of disinfecting this would require. Little ones also tend to wander around, and available space is very limited at this time due to the precautions being taken. This temporary change is being made to help keep children and their families safe.
To continue providing engaging programs for children, the library is offering a live Preschool Storytime online every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. To join storytime, download Zoom to your phone, tablet or computer. The Meeting ID is 577 722 509 and the password is 123478. You can also join at bit.ly/WednesdayStorytime. For more information, call Courtney at (405) 222-6075.
The library has also partnered with other departments’ staff members to read a book each Monday and Friday, which will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ChickashaPublicLibrary.
The Chickasha Public Library would like to thank patrons for their understanding and support while the library has been closed.
We can each do our part protect our neighbors from COVID-19 by wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing, frequently washing hands, staying home when you don’t feel well, and following other state and national guidance. We recognize many of these safety measures are an inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation.
For the most recent updates from the City of Chickasha, as well as links to state, national and local COVID-19 resources, please visit chickasha.org/COVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.