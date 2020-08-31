The Chickasha Public Library would like to welcome all caregivers to participate in the online class series Powerful Tools for Caregivers presented by the Oklahoma Health Aging Initiative. The class is 100% online and open to all Oklahoma Caregivers. Classes will begin September 3rd, 2020, and continue every Thursday from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm until October 8th, 2020. To register, call 405-271-6424, or email centralOHAI@ouhsc.edu. Pre-registration is required to secure your copy of the class materials. Please provide a mailing address to receive the class workbook. Workbooks will be mailed prior to the first class. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class series designed to help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend. In the six weekly classes, caregivers develop a wealth of self-care tools to reduce stressors, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family members and healthcare or service providers, effectively communicate in challenging situations, deal with difficult feelings, and make tough caregiving decisions. Class participants will receive a copy of The Caregiver Help book, developed specifically for the training. For additional information please call the library at 405-222-6075, or stop by and speak with library staff at 527 W Iowa Ave.
Chickasha Public Library to offer ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ workshop
- Chickasha Public Library
