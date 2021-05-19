Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom this summer as the Chickasha Public Library presents “Tails and Tales” during their summer library program. Activities include songs, group games, crafts, art projects, Stories on the Radio, and more. The library will offer both in-person and virtual programs throughout the summer.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adult, and includes programs, prize drawings, and storytimes. There is no charge for the activities.
Preregistration for “Tails and Tales” is now available on Beanstack at http://bit.ly/CPLSummerReading21. You can also visit the library, located at 527 W Iowa Ave., to sign up in person. Registration is required for all in-person activities.
Summer Reading will start on June 1. For more information, call the library at 405-222-6075 or visit our website, https://chickashapl.okpls.org.
The Chickasha Public Library’s Summer Reading program was supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through the Library Services and Technology Grant, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library.
